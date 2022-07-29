Watford looking at Manchester United youngster

Watford are in talks with Manchester United over a loan deal for Ethan Laird, according to The Athletic.

Laird, 20, spent last season on loan at both Swansea City and Bournemouth across two different Championship spells.

The young defender featured 26 times in the Championship across both clubs and the natural right-back managed three assists, all of which came from his appearances with the Swans.

Laid has been with the Red Devils throughout this summer, but it seems he won’t be able to get consistent senior minutes because of the experienced talent already in their ranks. This development has led to the Hornets taking an interest, with The Athletic reporting Rob Edwards’ side are in talks over a deal this summer.

Watford are apparently exploring several options for cover at right-back, but there is no doubt that Laird is a promising up-and-coming talent whose Championship experience of the past would be very useful this season.

What they need…

Watford will be hoping for an instant Premier League return following their relegation last time out.

The Hornets have recruited smartly this window, but with talents in Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis looking more and more likely to depart, they will almost definitely need to bring in some more attacking reinforcements.

If the Hornets can strike a deal to bring Laid to Vicarage Road, that would be a good coup and one that could definitely boost Watford’s chances in the 2022/23 season.

Watford begin their season with a game on Monday night against Sheffield United, where both teams will be desperate to start with three points, making this an interesting affair.