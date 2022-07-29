Update shared on Middlesbrough’s pursuit of Fulham forward Muniz

Middlesbrough have now made an official move to sign Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz, according to Sky Sports (via London World).

Middlesbrough secured the signing of Marcus Forss on a permanent deal yesterday afternoon but manager Chris Wilder is looking to bolster his forward line further before the transfer deadline.

Fulham’s Muniz has been a long-term target for Boro, having been linked to the Brazilian last summer before his switch to Craven Cottage.

His move to Fulham hasn’t worked out as planned so far, having made just two starts in their title-winning campaign last time out. Admittedly he did find himself behind the record breaking Aleksandar Mitrovic in the pecking order and so is looking for regular minutes elsewhere.

Wilder’s side may still have to wait to find out if they can bring in the 21-year-old this summer, with Fulham looking to sign a replacement before allowing Muniz to join Boro.

Although rumours had surfaced stating a deal was ‘potentially imminent’, this new update states that an official approach has been made.

Boro are short in numbers at the top end of the pitch and it is positive to see them actively pursuing targets. Muniz looks to be a good fit and something different to what is already at their disposal.

The Teessiders will be hoping Fulham sign a new forward in the coming weeks so that they allow Muniz to depart. But although the loan offer has been made, they may still have to play the waiting game and so it is out of their hands as things stand.

There is to be a shake up in the striker department at the Riverside if Muniz signs too and there could be a domino effect. Reports state that Boro will look to move on Chuba Akpom and Duncan Watmore if they can sign a couple of forwards, and Muniz could be one to trigger this.