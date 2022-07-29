Thompson to start? Garbutt left out? Predicted Blackpool XI to face Reading

Blackpool host Reading in their opening game of the 2022/23 Championship season tomorrow afternoon.

After finishing in the lower half of the table, the Tangerines will surely be looking to once again avoid a relegation battle under the leadership of new boss Michael Appleton.

The former Lincoln City head coach has brought in a plethora of young talent on loan from Premier League clubs to possibly give these players some much-needed experience.

An opening day clash v Reading could be an unpredictable one against a Royals side that have lost the majority of their best players but still have a number of experienced Championship stars. After the departure of players such as John Swift and Josh Laurent, the Berkshire side could be in for a turbulent campaign overall.

How will Blackpool line up?

During his time with the Imps, Appleton wasn’t afraid to switch around formations, but with Blackpool familiar with a 4-4-2, it could be beneficial to operate with that formation.

With the new addition of Dominic Thompson, the Tangerines now have solid options in the left-back position. Due to James Husband currently being sidelined with a hamstring injury, there could be a lot of rotation between Thompson and Luke Garbutt in the early stages of the season.

Centre-back is another position with plenty of depth but young prospect Rhys Willliams could very well be the first-team option alongside Marvin Ekpiteta, who was a stand-out performer during their previous campaign. Richard Keogh will provide stern competition for a starting spot too.

Appleton may very well utilise a strike partnership of Gary Madine and Jerry Yates with Shayne Lavery a useful option on the bench.

Here’s our predicted Blackpool XI for tomorrow afternoon’s game against Reading: