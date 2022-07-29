‘They’ll have an edge’ – Millwall v Stoke City prediction: The72

Millwall welcome Stoke City in the Championship tomorrow.

Millwall go into their fourth season under Gary Rowett, and they open their campaign against one of his former clubs.

The Lions boss has strengthened well this summer, breaking the club’s transfer record to bring in Zian Flemming.

But Stoke City have also put together a decent transfer window bringing in the likes of Dwight Gayle and Josh Laurent on free transfers.

It’ll make for an exciting clash at The Den tomorrow, and here a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Millwall and Stoke City have both improved this summer, and I think both clubs will be pushing for a place in the play-offs come May next year.

“For me though, Millwall have made some smart additions to their squad this summer and I reckon they’ll have an edge over a Stoke City side who could yet need some time to gel.

“It’ll be a close game, but I’m going for a home win.”

Score prediction: Millwall 2-1 Stoke City

James Ray

“Both sides have enjoyed productive summers and will be hungry for their new-look squads to start the season with a win.

“Millwall have come on leaps and bounds under Gary Rowett and with new additions like Zian Flemming and Charlie Cresswell, another top-six push could be on the cards. Stoke City have strengthened well too and stand in good stead for a better campaign, but I’m backing the home side to start off the new season with three points.”

Score prediction: Millwall 3-1 Stoke City

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Millwall are always a tough side to play, especially at The Den. Gary Rowett’s side are well-drilled and following a 9th place finish last season, they’ll be hoping to push closer to the top-six this time around.

“Stoke City have struggled in the few years since their Premier League relegation and last year they were well wide of promotion. With the strength they’ve added this summer, I think they’ll prove to be a tough opponent for Millwall.”

Score prediction: Millwall 1-1 Stoke City