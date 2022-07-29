‘The pair have points to prove’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Middlesbrough v West Brom

Middlesbrough open their 2022/23 Sky Bet Championship campaign by hosting West Brom at the Riverside, and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has given his prediction on how the game will pan out.

Middlesbrough get their first full season under Chris Wilder underway tomorrow evening in front of the Sky Sports cameras and they will want to put in a marker against a fellow play-off chasing side in West Brom.

The Baggies are in a similar position to this weekend’s opponents, as they look to bounce back from a disappointing campaign last time out and break into the top six this time around.

Ahead of their meeting Sky Sports’ pundit and presenter Prutton has had his say and given his prediction on how the game will go in his weekly predictions column. He believes the points will be shared between Middlesbrough and West Brom, opting for a 1-1 scoreline. Here’s what he had to say:

“Now then, this could be a really good game between two sides who will be keen to challenge for promotion again.

“Middlesbrough missed out on a play-off spot by just five points after Chris Wilder’s salvage operation, while West Brom faltered in the first few months of last term to finish in a disappointing 10th – their lowest final position in over two decades.

“The pair have points to prove and I think this could be an entertaining score draw.”

Thoughts?

Both sides have had strong transfer windows and strong pre-seasons and so go into this coming campaign looking up for the fight. They will both be eyeing a place in the play-offs come the end of the season and so this should be an interesting match-up.

Prutton is right in that they have points to prove and it should be entertaining and so a score draw looks to be a fair result and a solid prediction.

Middlesbrough’s home form was exceptional last season under Wilder, whilst West Brom only won two away games from when Bruce took over in February onwards, beating 19th placed Hull City and 21st placed Reading respectively, and so this could be a factor in the outcome of tomorrow’s game.