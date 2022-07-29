Stoke City casting eyes over out of favour 28-year-old

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has confirmed Dutch defender Terence Kongolo is training with the club, though a deal is ‘a long way from coming to fruition’.

Stoke City have already made some fresh additions to their defensive ranks ahead of the new campaign.

Aden Flint and Liam McCarron have both arrived on permanent deals, while Arsenal talent Harry Clarke has come in on loan to bolster O’Neill’s options at the back. However, it seems that the Potters have their eyes on another possible addition in defence.

Speaking with BBC Radio Stoke (quotes via Stoke on Trent Live), O’Neill confirmed that Fulham’s out of favour Dutchman Kongolo is currently training with Stoke City.

The 28-year-old is down the pecking order at Craven Cottage but now, he is bidding to earn a deal with the Potters, though O’Neill has said a move is still ‘a long way’ away from materialising as it stands.

“He’s been training with us this week, which was a decision we were pleased that the player made first of all because he’s a contracted player at Fulham,” he said.

“They accommodated that as well.

“He’s had a difficult time the last couple of seasons with injury.

“We know what Terence is as a player. His pedigree’s very high, he’s played for some big clubs.

“It was just a chance for us to get our eyes on him. He’s shown us in this brief time what his qualities are, but it’s still a long way from coming to fruition, that deal, at the moment.”

Could he earn a deal?

Kongolo has seen extremely limited action over the course of the past couple seasons, much down to injury.

However, as O’Neill said, there’s no doubt about his pedigree, previously enjoying success in the Premier League with Huddersfield Town and with boyhood club Feyenoord in the Eredivisie.

It can be argued that the Potters don’t really need another centre-back though. Even with Harry Souttar sidelined, Ben Wilmot, Phil Jagielka and the earlier mentioned Flint are all central defensive options, while Morgan Fox and loan man Clarke have played centrally before too.

Until a decision is made though, Kongolo will be doing all he can to impress as he looks to breathe some life back into his career.