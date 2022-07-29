‘Should have what it takes’ – Sheffield Wednesday v Portsmouth prediction: The72

Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth will both be hoping to kick off the 2022/22 campaign with a victory on the opening day.

Sheffield Wednesday endured play-off heartbreak last time around after losing to Sunderland, but a strong summer transfer window has them tipped as strong contenders for a return to the Championship.

Portsmouth will be determined to improve on last season’s efforts too. Danny Cowley’s side failed to make the play-offs but it will be hoped that they can push towards the top-end of the table in the new season.

Pompey travel to Hillsborough to face the Owls on the opening day in a game that could be a good indicator of where both sides lie heading into the 2022/23 campaign.

Ahead of the game, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions for the clash…

James Ray

“Sheffield Wednesday are rightly being mentioned as serious contenders for automatic promotion this season. Their recruitment has been spot on so far, and if they can add some pace going forward, they could be title challengers.

“They should have what it takes to secure all three points over Pompey, especially with the backing of the home faithful.

“Although I anticipate they’ll fall to defeat on Saturday, Portsmouth stand in good stead for a decent season and a solid performance against the Owls will be a reason for encouragement.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Portsmouth

Luke Phelps

“I’m expecting Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth to both be challenging for promotion next season. Both clubs finished last season well and both have had positive summers in the transfer market.

“The Owls have added some much-needed experience to their ranks whilst Pompey have added some firepower, with the addition of Colby Bishop in particular a good piece of business.

“But I think the home advantage will really give an upper-hand to the Owls this weekend, and make it really difficult for Portsmouth to come away with all three points.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Portsmouth