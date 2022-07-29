Seri to start? Fleming left out? Predicted Hull City XI to face Bristol City

Hull City welcome Bristol City to the MKM Stadium on the opening day of the 2022/23 Championship season tomorrow afternoon.

After a relatively underwhelming season that saw the Tigers successfully avoid relegation, head coach Shota Arveladze has brought in a number of top talents to possibly compete in the higher echelons of the table.

Despite the departure Keane Lewis-Potter, the Yorkshire club now have a number of players capable of making a difference in the final third.

An opening day clash v Bristol City could be a tightly fought one between two sides that are evenly matched. The Robins finished in the lower half of the league table but could be a much improved side this season with players such as Kane Wilson and Mark Sykes now in the squad.

Bristol City have kept the bulk of their team from last season but may not have enough in the final third to overcome the Tigers.

How will Hull City line up?

In the latter stages of last season, Arveladze opted for a 3-4-2-1 formation but may play two strikers instead due to the loss of Lewis-Potter.

Hull City’s midfield has plenty of strength and depth with Jean Michael Seri possibly becoming a talisman due to his impressive performances for Fulham. New signing Dogukan Sinik may be the other starting option with Ozan Tufan and youngster Regan Slater being used as potential back-up options.

With the new addition of Oscar Estupinan, Mallik Wilks may struggle to gain the same amount of game-time that he did before before he picked up an injury last season.

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh could also be a regular starter after impressive performances in the second half of their previous campaign.

Here’s our predicted Hull City XI for tomorrow afternoon’s fixture against Bristol City: