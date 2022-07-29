‘Predicting a narrow win for…’ – Plymouth Argyle v Barnsley prediction: The72

Barnsley make the long-haul trip down to Plymouth Argyle for their opening game of the 2022/23 League One season tomorrow.

Plymouth welcome newly-relegated Barnsley in what promises to be an entertaining opening day clash.

The Green Army narrowly missed out on a spot in the top-six last season whilst Barnsley have appointed a new manager in Michael Duff, who’s made a handful of impressive signings so far.

But Plymouth have strengthened as well, and manager Steven Schumacher will surely be looking to claim that all-important play-off finish this time round.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for tomorrow’s game…

Luke Phelps

“I reckon Plymouth and Barnsley will both enjoy strong seasons in League One – both sides have strengthened well this summer, and both clubs have managers in place who are capable of delivering at this level.

“But for me, given Barnsley’s relegation last season and their subsequent summer makeover, I think it’ll take a bit of time for them to really get going, and Plymouth will surely take advantage of this.

“I’m predicting a narrow win for Plymouth tomorrow.”

Score prediction: Plymouth Argyle 1-0 Barnsley

James Ray

“An opening day clash with Plymouth Argyle is a really good test for Barnsley and will hopefully shed some light on just where Michael Duff’s side stand ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

“The Pilgrims were a whisker away from the play-offs last season and Schumacher will be determined to right the wrongs of the past by achieving a top-six spot this season. However, I think they’ll have to settle for a draw against the Tykes.

“This is an early clash between two top-six contenders though, so it will be an intriguing one to keep an eye on.”

Score prediction: Plymouth Argyle 1-1 Barnsley

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Plymouth Argyle struggled to maintain the form they began last season with and the departure of Ryan Lowe was perhaps a contributing factor. Now, Plymouth will have settled with a pre-season under Steven Schumacher, but I’m not sure they’ve recruited well enough to push as high as last year.

“Barnsley have a good foundation from their time in the Championship and whilst they have lost some talent, they’ve recruited well and strengthened in key areas.”

Score prediction: Plymouth Argyle 0-2 Barnsley