‘Potential dark horses in the Championship’ – Hull City v Bristol City prediction: The72

Hull City welcome Bristol City in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Hull City host Bristol City on the opening day of the 2022/23 Championship campaign tomorrow, with both sides hoping to improve on bottom-half finishes last season.

The Tigers placed in 19th whilst the Robins placed in 17th. But both sides have made some strong signings in the transfer market this summer and so fans will be hopeful of a positive 2022/23 campaign.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for tomorrow’s game…

Luke Phelps

“Hull City look like potential dark horses in the Championship going into this new season. I don’t think they’ll have enough for a play-off push, but if they can hit the ground running then they could be in and around the top-half for sure.

“But Bristol City look a stronger outfit than last season and they’ll make for a tough opening day opposition for the Tigers, and given that, I reckon this one will be a draw.”

Score prediction: Hull City 1-1 Bristol City

James Ray

“The Tigers are looking like one of the Championship’s most exciting sides ahead of the new season and it’s now down to Arveladze to get his squad to gel. Acun Ilicali has lofty ambitions for his club, and the summer business done on Humberside should help them start the season off with a win.

“Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City could be tricky customers though having made a few smart signings of their own. However, Hull should have the firepower to get the job done.”

Score prediction: Hull City 2-0 Bristol City

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Hull City have had an extremely exciting window and for me they are the team to watch out for this season. Under their new ownership they’ve added endless quality and if they can gel together, they could be a huge force this season.

“Bristol City have struggled for a while now and it feels there’s a lot of untapped potential within their squad performances. Nigel Pearson is a steady pair of hands and I think they’ll be safe this season, but not in this game.”

Score prediction: Hull City 2-0 Bristol City