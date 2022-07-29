Portsmouth boss admits admiration for 25-year-old star as report reveals stance on possible swoop

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has admitted his admiration for Swindon Town star Harry McKirdy, though it is said Pompey are unlikely to make a move for the forward.

Swindon Town man McKirdy was one of League Two’s standout performers last season.

The former Aston Villa youngster managed a thoroughly impressive 23 goals and 10 assists in 44 outings for the Robins, starring on both the right-hand side and through the middle under Ben Garner’s management.

His form has unsurprisingly been a talking point this summer, though concrete exit rumours have been few and far between.

Now, Portsmouth boss Cowley has moved to voice his admiration for the 25-year-old.

As quoted by The News, the League One manager praised McKirdy’s performances last season and his character. saying:

“Harry had a great season last year and he’s full of personality and character.

“He had a really good season, I think he’s more of a forward than a winger, though.”

The News’ report states that while Cowley clearly admires the exciting attacker, Portsmouth are unlikely to pursue a deal for McKirdy ahead of the new season as he searches for more fresh additions at Fratton Park.

Would he fit at Fratton Park?

Portsmouth could yet do with another centre-forward this summer. Three strikers are now on the books after the impressive additions of Joe Pigott, Dane Scarlett and Colby Bishop, but Cowley mainly operates with two up top, so another option wouldn’t go amiss.

McKirdy isn’t a stranger to playing through the middle either, spending much of his time last season either as a striker or right-winger.

That said though, it seems Cowley sees him more as a wide player, and given that Portsmouth will be looking to operate with wing-backs next season, McKirdy doesn’t really fit into their thinking.

Nevertheless, be it with Swindon Town or someone else, McKirdy will be keen to enjoy another strong season after last campaign’s exploits.