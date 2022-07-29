Parrott to start? Evans left out? Predicted Preston North End XI to face Wigan Athletic

Preston North End face Wigan Athletic in their opening game of the 2022/23 Championship campaign tomorrow afternoon.

The Lilywhites had a relatively uneventful season last time out, finishing in a mid-table position as Ryan Lowe rejuvenated the Lancashire club in the second half of the season.

With the former Plymouth Argyle boss entering his first full season as head coach, Preston North End have bolstered their squad with attacking threats such as Robbie Brady and Ben Woodburn.

An opening day clash against newly promoted Wigan Athletic could an unpredictable one against a side surely vying to make a good account of themselves in the early stages of the season.

The Latics have only made one signing that could compete for a first-team spot and may struggle against an established Championship side.

How will Preston North End line up?

For the latter half of the season, Lowe generally opted for a 3-1-4-2 formation and has signed players who are capable of playing in the roles needed for this.

The Lilywhites currently lack depth at the goalkeeper position with only two first-team shot-stoppers currently available to them. New signing Freddie Woodman has been proven to be a solid second tier player which makes him the likely choice for the no.1 spot.

The new additions of youngster Alvaro Fernandez and Brady adds depth on the left, with former Burnley man Brady looking most likely to be the starting option in the first few fixtures due to his experience.

Ben Woodburn adds more depth in the Preston North End midfield, adding attacking and creative threat in the final third. Despite this, the Welshman may struggle to be chosen over Daniel Johnson who has been an integral member of the Lilywhites squad for some time now.

Here’s our predicted Preston North End XI for tomorrow’s fixture: