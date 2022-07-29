Norwich City agree €3m deal for Chilean ace, report claims

Norwich City have agreed a deal for Universidad Catolica midfielder Marcelino Nunez, as per South American outlet En Cancha (via SportWitness).

Nunez, 22, spent last season playing in Chile’s top flight.

The young Chilean international is a natural midfielder and he has featured in 15 league appearances throughout 2022. The prospect’s performances in South America have caught the eye of Norwich City and the latest report suggests a fee of around €3million has been agreed.

Nunez is something of an unknown entity to many fans in England and this means not many fans know what to expect. However, considering the fairly hefty fee reported the Norwich City recruitment team must see something in the youngster and that should be enough to excite fans who are anticipating his arrival.

A hidden talent…

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a strong career so far in his home country. He began playing senior football in 2020, so he’s built up a good CV at a young age.

Nunez’s best season came in 2021 when the midfielder bagged six goals and seven assists in 28 league appearances. These sorts of stats from midfield are impressive and certainly something to get Norwich City fans on the edge of their seats. The Canaries will be hoping for an immediate bounce-back to top-flight proceedings and with Dean Smith at the helm things are looking promising.

From Smith’s time at Aston Villa, he has Championship and Premier League experience and he’s built a reputation of developing younger players and integrating them into his squads.

Norwich City begin their season with a trip to Cardiff City on Saturday and the visitors will be hoping to build momentum early on and start with maximum points in Wales.