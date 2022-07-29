‘My only fear’ – Derby County v Oxford United prediction: The72

Derby County and Oxford United face off on Saturday afternoon as the 2022/23 League One campaign gets underway.

Derby County and Oxford United will both be keen to fight for promotion to the Championship in the new season.

The Rams have undergone a hefty summer rebuild at Pride Park after their ownership saga finally came to a successful close. Interim boss Liam Rosenior has led the revamp of the playing squad and with some impressive signings made, a return to the second-tier will be the goal.

As for Oxford United, Karl Robinson has made them perennial contenders for the play-offs but promotion has eluded them thus far. They will be hoping this is finally their year to make the jump up from League One.

Here, a handful of our writers have issued their predictions for the opening day clash between the Rams and the U’s…

James Ray

“Derby County have seen a hefty turnover of players over the summer but some of the replacements are seriously impressive. Conor Hourihane is the one that stands out for me and I think he could star in an opening day win over Oxford United.

“The U’s will be a stern test though and will be buoyed by the news of Cameron Brannagan’s new deal after it seemed he was heading for the Championship. It could be close, but I back the Rams to take all three points.”

Score prediction: Derby County 2-1 Oxford United

Luke Phelps

“Derby County are the talk of League One after their impressive summer in the transfer window. They’ve made a lot of really impressive signings but my only fear is that Liam Rosenior’s new-look side might take a few weeks to properly gel.

“It was the same with Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday last season who both had busy summers, and who both started slowly. But Rosenior is a good coach and his new players have a lot of experience.

“With the game being at Pride Park, I think the Rams will win this one, but Oxford United will certainly make it difficult.”

Score prediction: Derby County 2-1 Oxford United