Luton Town boss responds to reports linking Adebayo with Wayne Rooney’s D.C. United

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has confirmed that an enquiry has come in from Wayne Rooney’s D.C. United for striker Elijah Adebayo.

Adebayo, 24, joined Luton Town midway through the 2020/21 campaign and immediately hit the ground running.

The former Fulham youngster scored five in 18 Championship outings in his first half-season at the club, scoring 16 last time round as he helped fire the Hatters to an unexpected play-off finish.

But it’s recently been reported that Rooney’s D.C. United side have enquired about the availability of Adebayo, and Hatters boss Jones has now confirmed that rumour.

Speaking to Luton Today, he said:

“There’s been an enquiry, but it’s not the time. Elijah’s next step really should be looking at the Premier League.