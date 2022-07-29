Luton Town boss responds to reports linking Adebayo with Wayne Rooney’s D.C. United

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has confirmed that an enquiry has come in from Wayne Rooney’s D.C. United for striker Elijah Adebayo.
Adebayo, 24, joined Luton Town midway through the 2020/21 campaign and immediately hit the ground running.
The former Fulham youngster scored five in 18 Championship outings in his first half-season at the club, scoring 16 last time round as he helped fire the Hatters to an unexpected play-off finish.
But it’s recently been reported that Rooney’s D.C. United side have enquired about the availability of Adebayo, and Hatters boss Jones has now confirmed that rumour.
LINK: ALL THE LATEST LUTON TOWN NEWS ON THE72
Speaking to Luton Today, he said:
“There’s been an enquiry, but it’s not the time. Elijah’s next step really should be looking at the Premier League.
“With the greatest of respect to any other league in the world, that’s what he should be looking at. So, unless we get a substantial Premier League offer, Elijah will continue to play for Luton Town.”
Rooney left Derby County earlier in the summer and soon after took on the D.C. United job – the former Manchester United and England man previously played for the MLS club before he joined up with Derby County in 2020.
An ambitious move…
Reports of D.C. United’s enquiry into Adebayo looked optimistic from the outset. Adebayo is a player who is flourishing under the guidance of Jones in the Championship and, like the Hatters boss says, the Premier League is where Adebayo should be aiming for next.
He’s certainly a player with the potential and the attributes to go on and play in the Premier League, and he’ll surely be eyeing up another strong goals tally in the 2022/23 Championship campaign.
As for Rooney and D.C. United, you can’t fault them for being ambitious, but perhaps this move was overly so.
Luton Town’s Championship campaign gets underway at home to Birmingham City tomorrow afternoon.