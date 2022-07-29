Latest QPR news: R’s linked with Chelsea man, Serie A defender eyed + more

QPR’s 2022/23 campaign gets underway tomorrow, when the R’s face Blackburn Rovers.

Michael Beale’s side look in good shape, with speculation continuing to circulate regarding potential additions.

The R’s have added some younger exciting players to the squad this summer in Taylor Richards, Tyler Roberts, Kenneth Paal and Jake Clarke-Salter.

And now according to Football Insider, QPR are plotting a move for Fiorentina defender Jacob Rasmussen. The 25-year-old is also attracting interest from Norwich City and Swansea City. QPR have already added Clarke-Salter to their back-line in this window but Rasmussen would certainly add to the quality the R’s already have in defence.

Elsewhere, QPR have recently showed interest in Chelsea full-back Dujon Sterling and Chelsea are going to sanction another loan exit for the 22-year-old, as per the Evening Standard – Sterling has also been subject to interest from Preston North End.

The report sates that Chelsea ‘will not entertain’ the possibility of a permanent exit. Sterling has had previous Championship loans with Wigan Athletic and Blackpool so going back to the North West with Preston could be favourable. However going to QPR and staying close to Chelsea in London could also a very good option.

Meanwhile, Former Dynamo Kiev midfielder Marko Podolyak is currently on-trial with QPR according to West London Sport. The 18-year-old is training with the R’s U23 side ahead of a potential move.

QPR have previously been credited with interest in Oxford United midfielder Cameron Brannagan. However, any potential deal is now off as the 26-year-old has signed a new three-year deal at the Kassam Stadium.

QPR boss Beale has revealed that there’s currently been ‘no decision’ made regarding the future of Connor Masterson. The 23-year-old has previously applied his trade in both midfield and defence. It’s not known where Masterson will feature heavily under Beale but the R’s have good depth in both positions.

QPR’s 2022/23 campaign begins tomorrow against Blackburn Rovers.