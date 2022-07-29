Latest Birmingham City news: Takeover update emerges, Derby County star on the radar + more

Birmingham City have endured a hectic summer so far when it comes to off-field matters.

The Blues have had a turbulent summer to say the least and this started with a managerial change. Lee Bowyer was replaced by John Eustace in the position of head coach.

Birmingham City fans expected new owners to follow suit as well after it was reported that former Barcelona striker Maxi Lopez and wealthy businessman Paul Richardson were closing in on takeover completion.

However, a recent update has revealed that suggests that the takeover is still in the early stages and is far from imminent.

On the transfer front, Birmingham City have been using the loan market as their source of making additions to the squad. Dion Sanderson, Auston Trusty and Przemyslaw Placheta have all joined on loan deals.

Eustace and co seem to be continuing to go down this route too, with Birmingham Live reporting that the Blues are targeting Derby County man Krystian Bielik on a loan deal.

Birmingham City will have to fight off Watford to secure the 24-year-old with ‘intense competition’ being reported. Bielik isn’t a stranger to the St. Andrew’s faithful after his loan spell with the club back in the 2016/17 campaign. The midfielder would be a good addition to any Championship side.

Birmingham City are also rivalling West Brom, Middlesbrough and Millwall to sign Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri, as per Sky Sports (via Manchester World).

The Blues have done loan business with the Red Devils on plenty of occasions, with Tahith Chong and Teden Mengi both spending time on loan with the club last season.

According to Birmingham Live, free agent pair Jordan Mutch and Cyrus Christie trained with Birmingham City on Tuesday. However, Eustace claimed that both were there solely to work on their fitness and neither will be signing.

Birmingham City open their 2022/23 campaign with an away fixture against Luton Town.