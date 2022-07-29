‘I’m backing them for the win’ – Ipswich Town v Bolton Wanderers prediction: The72

Ipswich Town host Bolton Wanderers in the opening round of the 2022/23 League One campaign tomorrow afternoon.

Both Ipswich Town and Bolton will surely have play-off ambitions ahead of the new campaign, if not then at least hopes of finishing inside the top half.

And both sides endured relatively similar seasons last time round too, with both starting off slowly but enjoying strong second halves of the campaign.

This summer, Ipswich Town have recruited well, bringing in names like Freddie Ladapo and Marcus Harness to give them a cutting edge in the final third, whilst the Trotters have had a very quiet summer, with Jack Iredale their marquee signing.

Ahead of tomorrow, we make our predictions for how the game might pan out…

Luke Phelps

“This is an interesting match-up for the opening day of the season – Bolton are no pushovers in League One but they’ve had a very quiet summer, whereas Ipswich have made some decent signings, with their capture of Harness in particular an impressive one.

“I’m expecting both teams to be up and around the top 10 this season, but I think Ipswich Town have a very good chance of finishing inside the play-off places, and at home tomorrow, I’m backing them for the win.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 2-0 Bolton Wanderers

James Ray

“Ipswich Town will need to be at the top of their game if they want to win promotion this season, and a home tie against Bolton Wanderers could be a good indicator of where they stand.

“The Tractor Boys should have enough to overcome Evatt’s side, but the Trotters are a side with lofty ambitions of their own, so don’t be surprised if they secure a result at Portman Road and find themselves towards the top-end of the table this season.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 3-2 Bolton Wanderers

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Ipswich Town have failed to push on as expected since their drop into the third tier. This summer, once again, has led to optimism surrounding their chances and I believe they’ll be in and around the top-six, but so too will Bolton Wanderers.

“Ian Evatt’s team were one of the most in form sides at times throughout last season and if they can find the consistency they lacked, they could easily challenge for promotion. This game won’t be easy and I don’t think there’ll be much in it.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 2-2 Bolton Wanderers