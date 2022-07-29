Huddersfield Town and Burnley get the 2022/23 Sky Bet Championship season underway tonight.

‘I can’t split these two’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Huddersfield Town v Burnley

It is a match-up which sees losing play-off finalists from last season, Huddersfield Town, face a Burnley side who suffered a last-day relegation from the Premier League last season.

It is also a match-up that sees two managers go head-to-head in their debut Championship campaigns.

Danny Schofield has taken charge of Huddersfield Town and ex-Manchester City great Vincent Kompany is the man in charge at Turf Moor.

Ahead of the meeting between the two sides, Sky Sports’ David Prutton has given his prediction of how he sees events panning out at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Pundit Prutton sees a close encounter between both sides in this opening fixture. He anticipates that both sides will play out a 1-1 draw.

He wrote:

“Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo have joined Nottingham Forest. They look to have been replaced, but I can’t help but wonder how they will fare without them.

“The Clarets currently have the luxury of not being named as early favourites for the title, which can be wearing at times. I can’t split these two.”

Thoughts?

It’s a free-hit at the start of the season for both sides, but that does not mean that either will want to lose this opening fixture.

Momentum has been built up over the summer and neither side will want to return to their respective changing room the losing side.

Both Huddersfield Town and Burnley have their own disappointments and hangovers to get rid of from last season. Each side will want to start their 2022/23 campaign on the front foot.

The game kicks off at 8pm at the John Smith’s Stadium and is being shown live of Sky Sports.