Every Championship game being shown live on Sky Sports this weekend including Burnley, Sunderland and more

And it’s the Championship that most fans are getting excited about. The second tier is looking mightily strong ahead of tonight’s kick off, but what games can we catch live on Sky Sports?

Huddersfield Town v Burnley

The Championship gets underway tonight with an exciting clash between Huddersfield Town and Burnley.

It promises to be an entertaining opener between two sides who’ll surely be eyeing up a spot in the top-six this season, and fans can catch this one on Sky Sports Football or Sky Sports Main Event, with kick off at 8pm, with coverage starting at 7pm.

Middlesbrough v West Brom

After tomorrow’s 3pm fixtures, Sky Sports will be bringing us live action from the Riverside where Middlesbrough host West Brom.

It’s another game between two sides who’ll surely be in and around the play-off places this season, with Boro in particular looking like a strong outfit ahead of the new campaign.

This one is available to watch on Sky Sports Football or Sky Sports Main Event, with kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday evening, with coverage starting at 5pm.

Sunderland v Coventry City

Sunday’s only Championship fixtures takes place at what will be a packed out Stadium of Light. Sunderland welcome Coventry City upon their return to the second tier and it’s another game that promises to be an entertaining one.

Alex Neil has been in the Championship before and he’ll be hoping to put his experience to good use, against a strong Coventry City outfit who surprise a lot of people last season.

This game kicks off at 12pm on Sunday afternoon and it available to watch on Sky Sports Football or Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 11:30am.

