‘Could see them get one over’ – Sunderland v Coventry City prediction: The72

Sunderland host Coventry City this weekend as the 2022/23 season gets underway.

Sunderland are returning to the second-tier following four years in League One and despite a pretty solid transfer window their squad is yet to prove themselves at this level.

Coventry City are a strong side and they will prove a tough test for Sunderland. Following their mid-table finish last season, Mark Robins’ squad will be hoping to push further towards the top six this time around. Their summer business has been impressive, and retaining core players like Callum O’Hare will only aid their chances this season.

Ahead of the season opener, a handful of The72’s writers have made their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Whenever these two sides meet it tends to prove a feisty affair. It’s hard to ignore the Championship experience Coventry City have over Sunderland and this should go a long way, but with the momentum of last season, Sunderland may start all guns blazing.

“Alex Neil knows what it takes to succeed, but whether he yet has a strong enough squad to push on is something only time will tell. Whilst the away team may dominate proceedings, I think the points may be shared come Sunday afternoon.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Coventry City

James Ray

“Sunderland are in need of more signings if they want to make a splash on their return to the Championship.

“Alex Neil can only take them so far this season, and an opening day clash with Coventry City certainly won’t be an easy one. However, the Stadium of Light should be bouncing, so the home faithful and the travelling fans could be in for an entertaining clash.

“The Sky Blues’ star men could shine through though, so I’ll back Mark Robins’ men to take all three points here.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 1-2 Coventry City

Luke Phelps

“I think Sunderland and Coventry City will both finish in the mid-table regions this season. I also think that Sunderland will finish the season with one of the best home records in the league, and it’ll be very difficult for any side heading to the Stadium of Light this season.

“Given the excitement surrounding the club right now, I think Sunderland’s home advantage could see them get one over on Coventry City tomorrow – it won’t be easy, as Coventry are a very good side, but I reckon the Black Cats may win this one.”