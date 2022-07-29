‘Can’t see them starting with a win’ – Middlesbrough v West Brom prediction: The72

Middlesbrough and West Brom both hold lofty ambitions heading to the new season and they face off at the Riverside on Saturday evening.

Middlesbrough and West Brom both still have work to do in the transfer market but they will be hoping that their current squads are capable of pushing towards the top-end of the Championship table in the 2022/23 campaign.

Chris Wilder’s Boro just missed out on the play-offs last time around and will be determined to avoid heartbreak next May.

As for the Baggies, Steve Bruce will need to prove he’s the man to lift the club back up the table following a dismal 2021/22 season.

Ahead of Saturday evening’s tie, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions…

James Ray

“Opening day predictions are always difficult ones to make. Not a lot can be read into pre-season, but looking at their squad, Wilder’s Middlesbrough stand a really good chance of earning promotion this season.

“They will need to start off well though and a victory over West Brom could really set the tone for Boro.

“Bruce’s Baggies should have the facilities to improve on last season’s disappointment, but I can’t see them starting with a win.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 1-0 West Brom

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Middlesbrough are being widely tipped as one of the favourites for promotion this season. Chris Wilder knows what it takes and his side are definitely more than capable.

“Steve Bruce’s West Brom struggled for consistency last time out and whilst the experienced boss is a steady pair of hands, I’m not quite sure West Brom have done enough as of yet to compete with the likes of Boro.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 West Brom

Luke Phelps

“I expect Middlesbrough and West Brom to both be right up there this season, but I reckon Boro will be the stronger of the two sides over the course of the campaign.

“Chris Wilder has built a strong-looking side and with money having come in this summer, they could yet make some more impressive captures before the end of the transfer window.

“With an already strong side though, and with the home advantage, I think they’ll enjoy a promising start to the season – but it won’t be easy against a new-look West Brom side.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 West Brom