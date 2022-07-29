‘An interesting opening day clash’ – Wigan Athletic v Preston North End prediction: The72

Wigan Athletic welcome Preston North End in the Championship tomorrow.

Preston North End make the short journey to Wigan tomorrow afternoon, in both sides’ opening game of the 2022/23 campaign.

It’s an interesting fixture too – Wigan return to the Championship after winning the League One title last season whilst Preston North End have been busy in pre-season, clearing out some deadwood whilst bringing in some new blood.

Both sets of fans will be hopeful ahead of the new campaign, and here we make our prediction for the outcome of tomorrow’s game at the DW Stadium…

Luke Phelps

“Wigan v Preston is an interesting opening day clash. Wigan Athletic have been rejuvenated by Leam Richardson but they haven’t been at all busy in the transfer window this summer.

“Preston on the other hand have made some really keen signings, with their captures of Troy Parrott and Freddie Woodman in particular making for an impressive summer so far.

“Given the feel-good factor surrounding Preston right now, I’m going for a narrow away win.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 0-1 Preston North End

James Ray

“Preston are on the right path under Ryan Lowe and a trip to Wigan Athletic presents them with a good chance to start Championship campaign with a victory.

“Leam Richardson is a clever manager and will know how to get the best out of his players, but I don’t think they’ve made enough new signings yet. Their squad is decent considering they’ve just come up, but the impact of their limited business could show this weekend.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 0-2 Preston North End

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Newly-promoted Wigan Athletic seem to be trusting their squad from last season to adapt and perform in the Championship. It’s a risk, but they were able to take League One by storm so maybe it’ll work out.

“Preston North End are a well-drilled side who, under Ryan Lowe, look capable of really pushing on this season. They’ve added some strong players in the transfer window and I think they’ll have too much for the Tics tomorrow.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-3 Preston North End