‘A tough one to call’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Blackburn Rovers v QPR

Blackburn Rovers get their 2022/23 campaign underway this weekend when they host QPR at Ewood Park, and Sky Sports’ David Prutton has given his prediction on how he thinks the game will go.

Blackburn Rovers ended up six points outside the play-offs last season, finishing in 8th position. They were in and around the play-offs and automatic spots throughout the campaign but were unable to keep their consistency until the final day, as they fell away from the pack.

QPR endured a similar fate. Having been in the top six for the majority of the season, they lost 11 of their 17 games from the middle of February and ended up finishing down in 11th.

The two sides will be looking to mount a push for the play-offs again next season and maintain their consistency right until May next year. It promises to be an enticing game between two play-off hopefuls, a view shared by Sky Sports’ pundit and presenter Prutton.

Writing in his weekly prediction column on the Sky Sports website, Prutton has had his say on how he thinks the clash will pan out. He believes there will be goals, opting for a 2-2 scoreline. Here’s what he had to say:

“Both of these teams were right in the promotion mix going into the final few months of last season, but their momentum slowed at a terrible time, meaning neither were ultimately able to make the top six. Blackburn in particular endured a very rough second half of the campaign.

“It’s a tough one to call because in Jon Dahl Tomasson and Michael Beale, both sides have new men with new ideas at the helm. However, this could make for an entertaining afternoon if they continue to employ attacking styles. Therefore I’m going for a goal-laden draw.”

Thoughts?

Both sides have enjoyed positive pre-seasons under new management and they will be hoping to continue their fine form into the regular season and get points on the board as quickly as possible.

With two new managers in charge, it promises to be an interesting game. Hopefully there will be goals as Tomasson and Beale look to implement their attacking philosophies and this looks to be a good prediction from Prutton, whilst it would also provide entertainment for the neutral.

Blackburn Rovers and QPR will want to get off to a fast start and put down a marker against another fellow promotion chaser. Rovers’ squad remains relatively unchanged from last season and they have only brought in two new faces in Ethan Walker and Callum Brittain, whilst QPR have signed six new players and so this could be a factor come Saturday as they look to bed into the first-team fold.