‘A different animal’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton issues prediction for Sunderland v Coventry City

Sunderland open their 2022/23 Sky Bet Championship campaign by hosting Coventry City at the Stadium of Light, and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton predicts a 1-0 victory for the Black Cats.

Sunderland finally booked their return to the Championship with victory over Wycombe Wanderers in last season’s League One Play-Off Final at Wembley.

Meanwhile, Coventry City had a stable campaign last time out. They ended their 2021/22 season in a comfortable, mid-table 12th place.

It is a meeting that will see a no doubt raucous atmosphere at The Stadium of Light and one that will pitch Alex Neil against Mark Robins.

Ahead of the meeting between the two sides, Sky Sports’ David Prutton has given his prediction of how he sees events panning out up on Wearside on Sunday afternoon.

In what he sees as a tight affair, Prutton is predicting that it will be a close, 1-0 victory for Sunderland on their return to the Championship. Here’s what he had to say:

“Welcome back, Sunderland!

“The Black Cats have been away from the Championship for four years and will be a very welcome addition this season. I really liked the way Alex Neil galvanised them towards the end of the term and, though this division is a different animal, they are no strangers to it and will put up a fight to remain here.

“Coventry looked like surprise play-off contenders for the first half of last season, which was really encouraging to see. Their inconsistency crept in after that, however, and they fell right away, which Mark Robins will be working to avoid going forward. Given the occasion, I’m backing Sunderland here.”

Thoughts?

Sunderland are a big club and it is a welcome return to English football for both the club and their fans. They will want to hit the ground running and put a win on the board in their first run-out in the Championship.

Coventry City surprised a few people with their battling qualities last time around before inconsistency kicked in and punished them.

Both teams will be determined to get started with a win, with Prutton backing the Black Cats to get the better of the Sky Blues in what will be an exciting affair in the North East.

Sunderland vs Coventry City kicks off at 12pm on Sunday afternoon and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football.