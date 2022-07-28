West Brom team news ahead of Middlesbrough clash: Okay Yokuslu latest, midfield duo could be in doubt

West Brom’s 2022/23 Championship season gets underway with a trip to Middlesbrough on Saturday evening.

West Brom and Middlesbrough will both have promotion ambitions this season.

For Steve Bruce and his Baggies side, a trip to Boro is a stern opening test, but fans will be optimistic of a positive result after what’s been a strong summer transfer window.

Jed Wallace, John Swift and Okay Yokuslu have all arrived, bolstering West Brom’s midfield and creative spark.

But what’s the latest team news coming out of The Hawthorns?

West Brom team news

One injury concern for West Brom going into this weekend is Grady Diangana. The midfielder twisted his ankle in a pre-season friendly v Hertha Berlin last weekend, but Bruce says the injury isn’t ‘anything too severe’.

Meanwhile, Callum Robinson missed out on the Hertha game after he sustained an injury during the Northampton Town game previously, but there’s been no reports on his fitness since, which could suggest it was only a minor injury.

Kean Bryan remains a long-term absentee for the Baggies but Daryl Dike and Matt Phillips both look fit to start, after both featured in the Hertha game.

Lastly, summer signing Yokuslu may miss out after Bruce said the Turk needs time to get up to speed in terms of fitness.

For the Baggies boss then, he looks to have a close-to fully-fit squad for the trip to Middlesbrough on Saturday evening.

It promises to be an exciting clash between two promotion contenders, and Baggies fans will surely be looking forward to seeing the likes of Dike, Swift and Wallace all in action.

The game kicks off at 5:30pm and is available to watch live on Sky Sports.