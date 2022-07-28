‘We are more than capable’ – Middlesbrough man outlines ambitions for next season

Middlesbrough midfielder Riley McGree has outlined his personal ambitions and his team’s ambitions for the upcoming season in an interview with The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough finished in 7th position last time out, missing out on a place in the play-offs on the final day. They come into this season with a stronger squad and will be hoping to break into the top six next time around.

One player who is expected to have a big part to play is midfielder McGree. Having signed from Charlotte FC in the MLS in January, he went on to make 11 appearances in the first-team, scoring two goals during that time.

Speaking to The Northern Echo, the 23-year-old stated that Boro are ‘ambitious’ ahead of next season.

“Personally I am ambitious and as a club we are definitely ambitious” he said.

“From the guys upstairs to every one of the staff and players, we want to get into the Premier League and we’re ambitious. That is where we are aiming at. Let’s see where we are at this season.”

When prompted on his personal aspirations, the Australian responded: “[Scoring 8 to 10 goals] would be great.

“I think we are more than capable, all three of us, and going forward, we have to be ambitious and we have to have those goals as a midfield.”

Despite his comments regarding more goals from midfield, Boro’s top scorer last season was Matt Crooks with 10. Out of the club’s 59 goals scored in the 2021/22 campaign, 19 were scored by midfielders, 32% of their overall tally.

McGree is right to be ambitious…

Middlesbrough have made solid acquisitions in the transfer market so far this summer and so their squad is looking strong ahead of the season getting underway this weekend. They do still need a couple more players through the door, but McGree is right to feel confident and ambitious.

They have addressed problems positions in the centre of defence, at left wing-back and in goal, yet they do need strikers and a new midfielder if Marcus Tavernier’s move to Bournemouth materialises.

Having scored two in 11 last season, the midfielder’s aim of scoring 8 to 10 goals is realistic and certainly achievable.

In pre-season he operated as a number 10 behind the striker and so could be used there in the regular campaign, giving him the chance to get into those dangerous, goalscoring positions.