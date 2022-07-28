Vincent Kompany opens up up 30-year-old’s Burnley situation

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has said Matej Vydra is yet to make a decision on his future after being offered the chance to stay at Turf Moor.

Burnley brought Vydra in from Derby County almost four years ago now.

Since then, the Czech attacker has managed 12 goals and 10 assists in 97 outings for the Clarets. However, as it stands, the 30-year-old is officially out of contract after seeing his deal expire at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Clarity on his future has remained elusive as he continues to recover from an ACL injury with the club and now, Kompany has issued the latest on his situation.

As quoted by the Burnley Express, the Clarets boss confirmed Vydra is still undergoing treatment with the club but his long-term future remains unresolved as he focuses on his recovery. Here’s what he had to say: