Vincent Kompany opens up up 30-year-old’s Burnley situation

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has said Matej Vydra is yet to make a decision on his future after being offered the chance to stay at Turf Moor.
Burnley brought Vydra in from Derby County almost four years ago now.
Since then, the Czech attacker has managed 12 goals and 10 assists in 97 outings for the Clarets. However, as it stands, the 30-year-old is officially out of contract after seeing his deal expire at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.
LINK: ALL THE LATEST BURNLEY NEWS ON THE72
Clarity on his future has remained elusive as he continues to recover from an ACL injury with the club and now, Kompany has issued the latest on his situation.
As quoted by the Burnley Express, the Clarets boss confirmed Vydra is still undergoing treatment with the club but his long-term future remains unresolved as he focuses on his recovery. Here’s what he had to say:
“He is getting treatment here at the moment.
“The club has made an offer for him to stay, and then I have to see where it is between the parties.
“But at the moment it is more important for him to focus on his rehabilitation. He needs to see for himself.”
One to hold on to?
Given Vydra’s Championship pedigree, Burnley will surely do what they can to keep hold of the forward this summer.
He has 65 goals and 22 assists to his name in 187 second-tier outings, previously starring during spells with both Derby County and Watford.
At this moment in time though it seems as though the focus is on his recovery from injury, although a contract has been offered in a bid to secure his future at Turf Moor. It would be a huge boost if the relevant parties can agree terms, with the Chotebor-born ace a standout star at Championship level.
Regardless of whether or not he moves on though, Burnley could do with adding another centre-forward to their ranks before the window shuts at the start of September.