Twine to start? Cornet left out? Predicted Burnley XI to face Huddersfield Town

Burnley travel to Huddersfield Town in their opening game of the 2022/23 Championship season tomorrow night.

Despite last season’s relegation, there’s an air of excitement surrounding Burnley right now.

The club has a new, up-and-coming manager in place in Vincent Kompany and a new-look squad, with the Clarets making a number of impressive signings this summer.

But an opening day clash v Huddersfield Town will be a huge challenge. Last season’s play-off finalists, the Terriers have endured a tough summer having lost ex-manager Carlos Corberan as well as key layers Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo.

The Yorkshire side remains one with solid foundations though, and Danny Schofield will hope to continue the good work put in place by his predecessor Corberan.

How will Burnley line up?

At Anderlecht, Kompany opted for a 4-4-2 formation. Throughout this summer’s pre-season though, Kompany has gone for more of a 4-2-2-2 formation with his new Clarets side.

The goalkeeping berth is a difficult one to predict – Bailey Peacock-Farrell looks like Kompany’s best bet for the no.1 spot ahead of tomorrow, but Aro Muric will surely be eased into the starting role as the season goes on.

Elsewhere, it’ll be interesting to see how many new faces Kompany fits into his first Burnley XI – he’s signed some good players but shoving them all into the starting side at first ask may be a bit of a stretch.

With Dwight McNeil and Maxwel Cornet looking as good as gone, Kompany may play his four midfield players closer together, allowing him to play four central midfielders which is an area well-stocked at Turf Moor.

Here’s our predicted Burnley XI for tomorrow night’s game v Huddersfield Town, which fans can watch live on Sky Sports: