‘Statement of intent’ – All of Rotherham United’s summer signings rated out of 10

Rotherham United have had a relatively eventful transfer window so far, bringing in a number of proven Championship talents ahead of their return to the second tier.

Millers boss Paul Warne has a difficult challenge ahead of him, finding suitable replacements for key performers such as Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe.

The Yorkshire club have successfully brought in a number of talented players to strengthen their squad to potentially avoid relegation back to League One.

Here we rate their summer signings out of 10…

Cameron Humphreys

After being unable to break into the Manchester City first-team, Humphreys has had a successful spell in Europe with Belgian outfit Zulte Waregem.

The centre-back played a key role for the Belgian outfit in the last couple of seasons, making 58 appearances and proving himself to be a competent defender.

Humphreys may need some to time to adapt to the physicality of Championship football but could quickly become a suitable replacement for Ihiekwe.

Rating: 8/10

Conor Washington

Washington has been a consistent goal-scorer for a number of clubs, finding the net 22 times in 76 appearances for his previous club Charlton Athletic.

After the loss of star striker Smith, the signing of the former QPR man is a statement of intent from the Millers who have acquired a player that adds attacking threat going forward with plenty of experience in the second tier at his disposal.

Rating: 7.5/10

Tom Eaves

Eaves has struggled for form in recent seasons, failing to recapture the goal-scoring form that he had during his time with Gillingham.

The Englishman has been a solid option for Hull City in the last three campaigns but has only been able to find the net 18 times in 108 outings.

Eaves is still a solid striker with a lot of experience but may be reduced to playing a back-up role to Washington.

Rating: 7/10

Jamie McCart

After a successful spell in Scotland with a number of sides such as St. Johnstone and giants Celtic. The 25-year-old looks ready to ply his trade in the Championship in the upcoming season.

The centre-back has impressed in recent seasons, making 104 appearances for the Saints and proving himself to be a good authoritative figure under tough conditions.

McCart may need a transitional period but could be instrumental in Rotherham United’s fight for survival this campaign.

Rating: 8/10

Peter Kioso

The youngster was a break-out star last term, putting in a number of impressive performances for Luton Town and during his short loan spell with MK Dons.

Kioso scored three goals in 18 outings whilst on loan at the Buckinghamshire side, adding some much needed attacking threat on the right-hand side.

The right-back has proven himself to be able to play at Championship level and could become an instrumental player for the Millers.

Rating: 8.5/10

Cohen Bramall

Bramall could be an exciting signing for Rotherham United. The left-back scored twice in 29 league appearances for a Lincoln City side that successfully avoided relegation last season.

The former Colchester United man adds more attacking depth to the Millers squad, being able to venture forward and support his side in the final third as well defend.

Rating: 8/10

Grant Hall

The experienced centre-back struggled for game-time last season, making just eight appearances for Middlesbrough.

Hall is a solid loan signing that adds experience that Rotherham United lacked after the departure of Ihiekwe.

Hall could potentially play and important role for the Yorkshire club and would surely help develop players such as Humphreys and McCart who lack Championship experience.

Rating: 7.5/10

Rotherham United’ 2022/23 Championship campaign gets underway v Swansea City on Saturday.