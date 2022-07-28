Sheffield United could weigh up League One loan move for 18-year-old forward

Sheffield United could consider loaning young striker Will Osula to League One side Burton Albion, a report from The Star has said.

Sheffield United forward Osula was in and around the first-team at Bramall Lane last season.

Paul Heckingbottom had to operate with limited options at the top of the pitch for much of the campaign, seeing the 18-year-old called into action at times. The Dane has five Championship appearances to his name and he was on the bench on a number of occasions.

However, heading into the new season, it seems the Blades are wary his chances could be limited.

The Star has reported that Sheffield United could consider loaning Osula to League One side Burton Albion in order to give him a shot at more first-team opportunities while developing under the tutelage of Brewers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink – if they decide to loan him out.

It is said that the Blades were thoroughly impressed with Daniel Jebbison’s development while on loan at the Pirelli Stadium and could look to repeat that trick by sending Osula there on a temporary basis in the new season.

Best for Osula?

Aarhus-born Osula could certainly benefit from more first-team experience.

If he isn’t going to get that at Bramall Lane, a loan move could be his best bet. For a player with so few senior outings to his name, League One could be a tough task. However, Hasselbaink could be a great tutor for the young Sheffield United striker as he looks to take his next steps in the game.

Osula looks to have a really bright future in the game with Premier League sides already claimed to be keeping tabs, so the club will have to be careful with their next moves to develop him.