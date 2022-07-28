QPR team news ahead of Blackburn Rovers clash: Willock latest, midfield duo doubtful

QPR open up their 2022/23 Championship season with a trip to Blackburn Rovers this weekend.

For both clubs it’s the start of a new era, with QPR having appointed Michael Beale earlier in the summer and Blackburn Rovers having appointed Jon Dahl Tomasson.

But both clubs have endured differing summers – QPR have made a number of positive signings with the likes of Kenneth Paal, Jake Clarke-Salter, Tyler Roberts and Taylor Richards all joining, whilst Rovers’ sole signing remains Callum Brittain.

It could make the R’s favourites for this one, and here we look at the latest QPR team news ahead of the weekend…

QPR team news…

The biggest concern for QPR right now is the injury to Chris Willock. The former Arsenal youngster had to undergo hamstring surgery earlier in the year, missing the final few weeks of last season.

But speaking to West London Sport last week, Beale provided a positive update on Willock, saying:

“He’s back in full training now so he’s just got to catch up with one or two bits.

“He’s working really hard, looking strong in his running, but it’s just the way Chris plays with the twisting and turning and carrying the ball – that’s a different type of fitness.”

Elsewhere, Roberts (thigh) and Luke Amos (hamstring) have missed a few games in pre-season. But Beale said last week that the pair were set to return to training this week – though it remains unlikely that either pair will feature v Blackburn Rovers.

“Tyler and Luke will be back in training for the first part of next week, maybe the end of this week, which is good news,” Beale explained to West London Sport.

“They obviously then need to get up to speed like the other boys are, so there’s no rushing in terms of that because when they come back we’re going to need them to be firing.

“It’s nothing major with any of them.”

For QPR then, they have three key midfielders in Willock, Amos and Roberts potentially all ruled out of this weekend’s opener, but Beale has managed to add some depth to this area of the squad, and so the R’s should still have some strong options to take to Ewood Park.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.