Portsmouth sign Tottenham Hotspur prospect on loan

As confirmed by Tottenham Hotspur’s official website, League One side Portsmouth have signed Spurs youngster Dane Scarlett on loan.

Portsmouth were let down somewhat by inconsistency last season, ending their 2021/22 League One campaign 10th in the table.

Like all sides, Danny Cowley’s Pompey outfit have spent the summer restructuring and Spurs striker Scarlett will be their ninth arrival.

Pompey to land bona fide talent in Scarlett…

Earlier yesterday evening, The Portsmouth News’ Neil Allen said that Portsmouth had “held talks over a season-long loan” for Scarlett with Spurs.

The culmination of these talks looked likely to be that Portsmouth would be set to land Scarlett for their upcoming 2022/23 League One campaign.

That proved to be the case, Spurs’ official announcement sealing a deal that sees exciting talent Scarlett gain valuable experience out on loan in League One.

18-year-old Scarlett has in him what is the basic currency of any striker – goals. At all the levels where he has competed, he has found the back of the net.

Alongside the 23 goals and four assists for Spurs’ Under-18s, Scarlett has seven goals in eight England Under-19s games.

He also started four of the Young Lions’ European U19 Championship games. This was a tournament where he helped them come out as victors in a 3-1 triumph over Israel.

Thoughts?

Portsmouth need pace up front and goals. Both of these qualities can be found in Scarlett.

The Spurs youngster has shown that he can score at every level that he has played. No disrespect to Portsmouth but he has scored at higher levels than League One where they currently play their football.

By managing to convince Spurs that Fratton Park is the best place for him to play his football, Portsmouth have got themselves a fantastic young player in Scarlett.