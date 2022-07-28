Norwich City, QPR and Swansea all keen on Serie A defender, report claims

Rasmussen, 25, is a centre-back currently playing for Serie A side Fiorentina.

The former Denmark U21 international got his first taste of first-team action with German side St Pauli before joining Norwegian side Rosenborg in 2017.

After a season with Empoli he was snapped by up Fiorentina, but he’s yet to make his debut for the club having spent the last few seasons out on loan – Rasmussen has spent the last two campaigns on loan with Dutch side Vitesse.

Now though, Football Insider have claimed that Championship trio Norwich City, QPR and Swansea are all in the market for a centre-back, and that all are keen on signing Rasmussen.

The three linked sides have endured differing transfer windows – Norwich City have been relatively quiet but have spent big on Gabriel Sara, QPR have recruited well but have added Jake Clarke-Salter in defence, and Swansea City have also recruited well, bringing in Harry Darling at centre-back.

Rasmussen – a good potential signing?

Rasmussen is a player with decent experience in Europe, having played in the Europa Conference League with Vitesse last time round.

At 25 years old though and seemingly having no way into the Fiorentina side, he may well be looking for pastures new, and a move to England would of course be an attractive option.

But it remains to be seen whether the three linked sides really are interested in Rasmussen – all three sides are relatively well-stocked in the centre-back department, and all three have perhaps completed the bulk of their summer business already.

It’s an interesting rumour, but one that doesn’t seem to have much substance at this point in time.