Nixon suggests Burnley could return for Championship man with McNeil to Everton close

Alan Nixon has revealed Burnley could go back in for Coventry City’s Callum O’Hare should Dwight McNeil depart for Everton this summer.

O’Hare, 24, featured heavily for the Sky Blues last season.

The attacking midfielder put in 45 Championship appearances, scoring five and assisting eight along the way.

O’Hare is a versatile forward who has adapted well to life in the second-tier. He joined Mark Robins’ side back in 2020 and since then has helped push Coventry City to League One promotion and stability in the Championship. O’Hare had caught the attention of Burnley earlier this month and a deal looked likely, but at the final hurdle it fell through due to failure to agree terms.

However, now Burnley winger McNeil is closing in on a move to Everton, and it has been revealed that the Clarets may reignite their interested in O’Hare…

It would be the obvious thing to do … and they will need more than one extra attacker at this rate … https://t.co/lHHfBAlG13 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 27, 2022

An exciting replacement…

Whilst McNeil’s departure would be a big loss to Vincent Kompany’s side, O’Hare could be the perfect reinforcement to Burnley’s attack.

Considering the 24-year-old is still a young English talent with proven Championship quality and a pretty clean injury record as of late, O’Hare will come at a cost. Coventry City are reportedly wanting upwards of £10million for their man whose contract doesn’t expire until 2024.

Kompany’s side will surely be able to afford that, but it’s unknown how willing they will be to pay the hefty fee. This could lead to the negotiations dragging on beyond the season opener which wouldn’t be ideal for either side. Coventry City will need time to find a replacement they deem appropriate and O’Hare will need time to adapt to life at Turf Moor, meaning the sooner a deal is agreed upon and completed, the better.

It’ll be interesting to see how this saga develops now and whether Burnley do go back in for the talented midfielder.

The Clarets begin their Championship campaign tomorrow night against Huddersfield Town whilst Coventry City have to wait until Sunday to make the trip to Sunderland.