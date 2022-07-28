Newcastle United considering moves for Watford duo this summer

Newcastle United are considering a move for Watford pair Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr, as per 90min.

Dennis, 24, and Sarr, 24, spent last season featuring heavily for the Hornets last season.

Dennis played in 33 Premier League appearances, scoring ten and assisting six with winger Sarr playing 22 top-flight games, scoring five and assisting two.

Despite the duo’s best efforts, it wasn’t enough to save Watford from yet another relegation last time out. Both players are exciting talents who are more than capable of playing Premier League football and that is why it always look unlikely they’d stick around this summer.

Dennis has attracted interest from the likes of West Ham United with Nottingham Forest currently leading the way having held talks with Dennis’ representatives. Sarr has also attracted interest from West Ham United this summer, but a move away for the Senegalese international hasn’t picked up as much pace as Dennis’ potential exit.

Newcastle United were offered Dennis at the start of July and now it appears the Magpies are interested and considering a swoop to capture both attacking talents.

A lost cause?

Watford will be amongst the favourites to return to the Premier League this season, but losing these two attacking forces would be a big blow and it may end up being something they cannot avoid.

The 24-year-old’s may not have the motivation to stick around and play second-tier football and if that is the case then moving them on is the best thing for both parties. Watford want around £20million for Dennis and should he depart, this means the Hornets could potentially reinvest and bring in a worthy replacement.

The season begins this weekend and Watford start their promotion-hopeful campaign with an outing against Sheffield United on Monday evening. As things stand both Dennis and Sarr could be involved, and this will significantly increase their chances against a strong Blades side.