MK Dons move quickly to sign Brentford youngster on loan

MK Dons have signed Brentford youngster Daniel Oyegoke on loan for the season.

Like all sides, MK Dons have been restructuring ahead of a league programme that starts this coming weekend.

The Buckinghamshire side narrowly failed to gain automatic promotion last season, falling short by a single point.

They eventually failed to go up through the play-offs, Sunderland gaining the final promotion spot after beating Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.

MK Dons land Oyegoke on season-long deal

Part of the summer rebuild has seen veteran striker Will Grigg and midfielder Bradley Johnson join the club. 19-year-old Oyegoke joins them and others in Liam Manning’s squad.

England Under-19 international Oyegoke started out his football journey at Arsenal, joining the Gunners from Barnet as a schoolboy.

He progressed through the age groups at The Emirates, leaving Arsenal’s Under-23s last July for Brentford and their B side.

Right-back Oyegoke starred for England in the recent European U19 Championship. He played in five of the Young Lions games, including a 73-minute stint in a final they won 3-1 after extra-time against Israel.

Thoughts?

With a football pedigree that involves Arsenal and their storied youth sides, MK Dons have got a well-grounded youngster on their hands.

Add into that the fact that Oyegoke is a seasoned England youth international with a Euro Championship win tucked into his belt and things only get better.

Young players of his calibre are often highly valued and League One clubs often fight over these players. Landing Oyegoke can only be seen as an excellent move for both parties – club and player.

Regular, first-team football in a competition as demanding as League One will only improve his game.

In turn, he will give MK Dons an excellent outlet with untapped potential at right-back.