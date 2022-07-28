Middlesbrough star expected to finalise move in next 24 hours after £12.5m bid accepted

Middlesbrough midfielder Marcus Tavernier is set to finalise his move to Bournemouth in the next 24 hours according to Sky Sports journalist Mark McAdam.

Middlesbrough had already rejected a bid from the Cherries for the player, but an increased bid believed to be an initial £10million plus £2.5million in add-ons has since been accepted.

Bournemouth have agreed a fee with Middlesbrough for midfielder Marcus Tavernier. It’s believed to be £10 million with a further £2.5 million in add-ons. Tavernier is heading down to the south-coast within the next 24 hours to complete his medical and finalise the move #afcb — Mark McAdam (@markmcadamtv) July 27, 2022

Tavernier is set to have his medical at the Premier League club and a deal should be finalised before tomorrow evening.

The switch to the Vitality Stadium ends a nine-year affiliation with his current club. Having joined as a youth prospect in 2013 the midfielder has gone on to make 155 appearances in all competitions, scoring 18 goals and registering 18 assists.

The 23-year-old was a vital part of the Boro first-team fold and started every game under Chris Wilder in all competitions from when he took over in November.

If the deal goes through he will be Middlesbrough’s second big-money departure of the summer following Djed Spence’s move to Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the window.

A huge loss for Middlesbrough…

Having been such an integral player for Middlesbrough in recent seasons, Tavernier will be very difficult to replace. His energy, versatility and work-ethic was unmatched in the Boro squad and so will be a huge loss at the Riverside.

The injection of funds from both the Spence sale and the imminent Tavernier sale means there is money to spend for Wilder’s side. They have addressed the exit of Spence by bringing in Tommy Smith earlier today and will now be on the hunt to sign a new central-midfielder to replace Tavernier.

Boro have been linked to Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri this week who could come in as a direct replacement for the outgoing midfielder, although they may continue to monitor the market in search of other options.