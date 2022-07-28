Middlesbrough make move for La Liga forward

Middlesbrough are in advanced talks to sign Real Mallorca striker Matthew Hoppe on a permanent deal, according to 90min.

Middlesbrough’s priority this transfer window has been to address their lack of strikers, however they are yet to bring in any new forwards as things stand.

Now though, it seems Boro are pushing to change that as they have entered into advanced talks to land Real Mallorca attacker Hoppe.

The report from 90min states that the United States international is keen to secure the switch to the Championship, with an eye on a place in the USMNT for the World Cup later this year.

Boro are looking to beat various sides from across Europe and a number of MLS sides to sign the striker, and it seems a deal is moving fast.

Amid claims of the advanced talks, US journalist Tom Bogert has said Boro have made a bid of $3m plus add-ons for Hoppe, with Sunderland also showing an interest.

Middlesbrough have made an offer to Mallorca for USMNT forward Matthew Hoppe, per sources. Offer is around $3m (including add-ons). Sunderland interested as well. Hoppe, 21, has six caps with the USMNT. Joined Mallorca last summer from Schalke. pic.twitter.com/MNkythmPqD — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) July 27, 2022

The 21-year-old signed for Real Mallorca from Schalke last summer but he only made five appearances throughout the entirety of last season, registering one assist during that time.

A huge coup for Middlesbrough…

The striker is highly regarded and impressed in Germany with Schalke prior to his most recent move. Things haven’t quite worked out in La Liga, but he has a lot of potential which Boro will be hoping they can help maximise if the move goes through.

Hoppe would likely come straight into the first-team and into the starting eleven given their lack of options in forward areas. His 6ft3″ frame also means he can benefit from balls into the box from the likes of Ryan Giles and Isaiah Jones.

Middlesbrough have made some shrewd signings already this summer with the acquisitions of Giles, Darragh Lenihan, Liam Roberts, Tommy Smith and Hoppe’s international teammate Zack Steffen.

Their squad looks to be in a far better position than this time last year and they should be expected to challenge for a place in the division’s top six in the forthcoming campaign.