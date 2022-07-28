Luton Town team news emerges ahead of Birmingham City clash

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has given an injury update on his side ahead of the Hatters’ season opener v Birmingham City this weekend.
After last year’s eventful season, the Hatters are preparing for another campaign in the second tier. Luton Town achieved a play-off finish against all odds and they will aim to replicate that once again.
Jones has Luton Town playing a good brand of football and despite the fact his squad isn’t worth as much as many of their league rivals, he has them competing fearlessly week in, week out.
The second-tier is growing stronger and the new arrivals from the Premier League and League One make this year look like the toughest campaign for a while, so it is yet to be seen whether Luton Town have strengthened well enough to find the same success as last season.
Their opponents, Birmingham City are having a hard time as of late. The Blues haven’t finished higher than 17th place since 2016 and despite talks of an ongoing takeover they look set to be in for another tough season this time around.
Speaking to Luton Today before the opening day clash, Jones has issues supporters an update on some key players’ fitness and he said:
“Fred [Onyedinma] had a little bit left over from last year. He’s played a little bit in pre-season, but then he’s picked up something which we’ve solved.
“People like Luke Freeman are just tight, so you don’t risk those, and Louie Watson has rolled his ankle.
“Henri Lansbury and Amari’i Bell have picked up little things, but they’re up to speed and fine.”
A blow to their chances?
Fred Onyedinma featured heavily last season for the Hatters across the attack and it sounds as if he may be in a battle to start after his recent knock. New summer signings Luke Freeman and Louie Watson won’t feature which isn’t ideal as new signings generally want to start on the front foot.
However, midfielder Henri Lansbury and defender Amari’i Bell who played big roles in Luton Town’s impressive 2021/22 season will be fit and this is good news ahead of Saturday’s game.
The season opener is a good chance for both the Hatters or the Blues to start their season off on the right foot. Despite a slight injury worry for Luton Town, the Hatters should still have the quality to come out on top in this one.