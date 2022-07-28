Luton Town team news emerges ahead of Birmingham City clash

After last year’s eventful season, the Hatters are preparing for another campaign in the second tier. Luton Town achieved a play-off finish against all odds and they will aim to replicate that once again.

Jones has Luton Town playing a good brand of football and despite the fact his squad isn’t worth as much as many of their league rivals, he has them competing fearlessly week in, week out.

The second-tier is growing stronger and the new arrivals from the Premier League and League One make this year look like the toughest campaign for a while, so it is yet to be seen whether Luton Town have strengthened well enough to find the same success as last season.

Their opponents, Birmingham City are having a hard time as of late. The Blues haven’t finished higher than 17th place since 2016 and despite talks of an ongoing takeover they look set to be in for another tough season this time around.

Speaking to Luton Today before the opening day clash, Jones has issues supporters an update on some key players’ fitness and he said:

“Fred [Onyedinma] had a little bit left over from last year. He’s played a little bit in pre-season, but then he’s picked up something which we’ve solved.

“People like Luke Freeman are just tight, so you don’t risk those, and Louie Watson has rolled his ankle.