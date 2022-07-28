Latest Swansea City news: Swans chasing Serie A man, Brighton links to Piroe quashed + more

Swansea City have enjoyed an impressive summer transfer window so far bringing in Harry Darling, Matthew Sorinola, Nathan Wood and Joe Allen.

The Swans seem to be just a few signings away from a promotion challenging side though. However, they may yet have money to spend from the £12million they incurred from Flynn Downes’ move to West Ham United.

According to Football Insider, Swansea City are plotting a move for Fiorentina defender Jacob Rasmussen. Championship rivals Norwich City and QPR are also keen on signing the 25-year-old.

The Swans seem relatively well stocked up in their defensive ranks but it shows Russel Martin eyes strong quality across the back three. Rasmussen spent last season on-loan at Dutch side Vittese where he impressed playing 27 Eredivisie games.

Brighton & Hove Albion were said to be monitoring Swansea City striker Joel Piroe, as per Express. Piroe scored 22 goals in the Championship last season and has caught to eye of a few top flight clubs. The 22-year-old arrived from PSV Eindhoven last summer and immediately hit the ground running, but The Athletic’s Andy Naylor has played down the rumour:

No — Andy Naylor (@AndyNaylorBHAFC) July 25, 2022

Swansea City are making a move to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harvey White, according to a previous report from Football Insider. The report does state that the Swans will have competition from several other sides in the Football League. It’s yet to be revealed whether the 20-year-old is wanted on a permanent deal or a loan deal.

It’s now looking increasingly likely that Nathanael Ogbeta will leave Swansea City this summer, as per WalesOnline. The report states that Ogbeta has been told that he’s not in Martin’s first-team plans this season. The report also goes onto say that the 21-year-old has rejected three moves away from the club already this summer.

Swansea City’s 2022/23 campaign begins with an away fixture against Rotherham United.