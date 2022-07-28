Latest Peterborough United news: Interest shown in key players, stance on more new additions revealed + more

After a disappointing 2021/22 season, Peterborough United are gearing up to push for promotion in the forthcoming season.

The Posh have made five additions in the summer transfer window so far, bolstering the side that won them promotion from League One just two years ago.

When replying to a fan on Twitter, Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony said “We (Peterborough United) are done in the market.”

We are done in the market https://t.co/Yveu04uSKj — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) July 24, 2022

Posh already had plenty of good foundations in place when dropping down to League One. A couple of additions were required to bolster the ranks somewhat but this was done sharply. Speculation does continue to circulate regarding potential departures but it seems that there won’t be any more incomings.

It was revealed last week by Posh director of football Barry Fry that they had rejected three bids from Blackburn Rovers for attacking midfielder Sammie Szmodics. Fry has since told said that the Rovers are yet to come back with another bid.

Peterborough United will want Szmodics to stay after his contributions over the last few years. If he stays, the 26-year-old could play a key role in another fight for promotion at London Road.

According to the Peterborough Telegraph, versatile winger Harrison Burrows and key midfielder Jack Taylor are attracting interest from elsewhere. No potential destinations were mentioned but the pair are key players who would leave a big void if they were to depart.

The Peterborough Telegraph have also reported that midfielder Ryan Broom has been subject to an enquiry from Stevenage.

The chances of a deal happening look to be very slim though, with Fry reporting saying there is no chance of a deal. Broom has fallen out of favour at the Weston Homes Stadium and is free to leave. The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Plymouth Argyle and showed his capabilities in League One.

Peterborough United begin their 2022/23 campaign with an away fixture against Cheltenham Town.