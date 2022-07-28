Latest Hull City news: Tigers eye Turkish forward, Watford enquire about key defender + more

Hull City have been very active in the summer transfer window so far, bringing in a whole host of players from overseas.

The Tigers have taken a big risk this summer by bringing in a lot of players from abroad. The players come across with big reputations from being successful abroad, but whether they succeed in the Championship is a different matter.

Hull City have certainly had money to spend as young attacker Keane Lewis-Potter departed the club in a £16million move to Brentford.

The Tigers haven’t been afraid to make the most of their Turkish links, either moving on players from the country or those playing in the Super Lig. That pattern seems to be continuing too, with Hull Live stating Hull City are keeping tabs on Brentford’s Halil Dervisoglu who spent last season playing for Galatasary.

The 22-year-old scored four goals in 28 appearances for the Turkish giants.

According to The Athletic, Watford have enquired about Hull City centre-back Jacob Greaves. The 21-year-old defender impressed playing all 46 Championship games for the Tigers last season. However, The Athletic’s report states that Watford may be priced out of a deal with the Tigers asking for between £5m and £7m.

When speaking to BBC Radio Humberside (via BBC Sport), Hull City boss Shota Arveladze said this about Greaves’ contract situation:

“I hope it’s going to happen soon and he will stay, and he will sign.

“Because for him it’s very important to concentrate on his football. If he concentrates well, then everything becomes much easier, much quicker, and that’s the way it is.”

According to Hull Live, Hull City are eyeing a double Premier League swoop before the transfer window shuts. The Tigers are looking for a new attacking midfielder to fill the void George Honeyman left and a ‘highly-rated international’ defender.

Hull Live have also added that the Tigers’ pursuit of the earlier mentioned Dervisoglu is not one of the mystery deals included in their potential double Premier League raid.

Hull City begin their 2022/23 campaign with a home tie against Bristol City.