‘I needed to go’ – Middlesbrough defender opens up on temporary exit

Middlesbrough allowed Hayden Coulson to depart on a season-long loan, with the defender saying to Aberdeen’s official website that he wants to ‘prove himself’ at his new club.

Middlesbrough signed Ryan Giles from Wolves on loan earlier in the window and with Marc Bola also ahead of Coulson in the pecking order, the 24-year-old was given the green light to leave.

He was seen as surplus to requirements last season, joining Ipswich Town in the first half of the campaign before making switching to Peterborough United in the latter half.

However, he only played a handful of games in either loan spell and so is desperate for regular minutes at Aberdeen.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Coulson commented on his current contractual situation at parent club Middlesbrough and stated he wants to prove himself in the Scottish Premiership.

“Obviously I’m going into the last year of my contract with Middlesbrough. I had a few chats with the club and I wasn’t in the plans there so for me personally I needed to go, play at a good level, show what I can do and then we’ll go from there,” he said.

“I just need to prove myself, and prove to other people as well but mainly myself, that I am more than capable of playing at a good standard.

“If that does mean my next year is here or elsewhere then so be it. I’m just focused on getting my head down and getting some games at the minute.”

Coulson has played 49 times for Boro in all competitions since making his debut back in 2019. During that time he scored one goal and registered two assists.

The right move at the right time…

The left-back was impressive in his long spell in the first-team under Jonathan Woodgate, but he has not been preferred in that position under subsequent managers Neil Warnock and Chris Wilder and so a move away from the Riverside will be beneficial.

He has proved his quality at Championship level previously but needs to prove he can be consistent.

Aberdeen presents a new challenge for Coulson and he will need to prove he can be consistent with his ability, but he will have a better opportunity to do so when playing regularly.

Having been deemed surplus to requirements by two managers at Middlesbrough, this could be an important season for Coulson as he closes in on the end of his Boro deal while out on loan at Pittodrie.