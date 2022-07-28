EFL figure shares underwhelming Birmingham City takeover update

Birmingham City’s takeover is in its early stages, and is not close to completion just yet, says Trevor Birch.

The Blues are preparing for a new era under new boss John Eustace.

Partnered with the appointment of a new man at the helm, the Blues have also been expecting new owners for some time now.

It has been reported that former Barcelona striker Maxi Lopez and businessman Paul Richardson are closing in on completing the Championship takeover. However, the latest update suggests this is not the case and that completion of the takeover is far from imminent.

Speaking to TalkSport (via BirminghamLive) on the takeover was the English Football League’s CEO Birch – when asked if a deal was close, he said:

“No, we are at the very early stages of it.

“So there’s not really much more to say about that. We haven’t had the comprehensive information that is needed to even consider it.”

Unfortunately, it appears more patience will be needed from Birmingham City supporters as they await confirmation the takeover is complete.

A shining light…

Despite the takeover not being imminent, the positive sign is that a takeover is in fruition. Lopez and Richardson could help guide the Blues back to the success they had in the past and put the past few years of struggles behind the Midlands club.

Having someone like Lopez at the top of your club could be a huge factor when it comes to bringing in exciting new players, but it seems the wait for this may continue a little while longer.

Birmingham City have failed to finish above 17th place since 2016 and improvement is a necessity. The Blues have strengthened their squad, but the Championship competition is growing stronger and this could mean another year of uncertainty is on the cards for the Blues.

Birmingham City begin their season with a game against Luton Town this weekend.