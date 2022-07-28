Derby County star emerges on Birmingham City, Watford’s transfer radar

Derby County midfielder Krystian Bielik has emerged as a loan target for Birmingham City and Watford, a report from Birmingham Live has claimed.

Birmingham City have endured a tumultuous summer to date. Transfer business has been limited, a new manager has come in and the ownership situation has continued to cloud proceedings at St. Andrew’s.

More new additions are needed if John Eustace wants to lift the Blues up the Championship table and now, it has been claimed a familiar face is on the radar.

According to a report from Birmingham Live, Birmingham City are keen on a possible loan deal for Derby County man Bielik.

Watford are also said to be among the contenders for his signature, with ‘intense competition’ cited.

The Poland international spent a short stint on loan at St. Andrew’s during his time at Arsenal, playing 10 times in the second half of the 2016/17 campaign. He has since moved on from the Gunners though, joining the Rams in 2019.

He has become a popular figure at Pride Park but two ACL injuries have limited him to 49 appearances for the club in three years.

A Championship return for Bielik?

Bielik thrived in League One before during his time on loan with Charlton Athletic, so having him at his best would be a huge boost for Derby County.

However, it seems they may have a fight on their hands if they want to keep him.

Injuries have prevented the versatile defensive midfielder from making a telling impact in the Championship before but he could prove to be a good addition for either Birmingham City or Watford. He is certainly capable of performing in the second-tier, so it remains to be seen if the links develop into anything more concrete.