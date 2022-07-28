Club respond to Burnley’s opening bid for Scotland international

Burnley’s opening bid for Club Brugge centre-back Jack Hendry has been deemed too low by the Belgian outfit, Het Nieuwsblad has reported.

Burnley have already seen their defensive ranks revamped this summer.

The Clarets have now added five new defenders ahead of the new season, with full-backs Vitinho and Ian Maatsen (loan) signing alongside centre-backs Luke McNally, CJ Egan-Riley and Taylor Harwood-Bellis (loan) as part of Vincent Kompany’s summer makeover.

Another defender mentioned as a target for the Championship club is Scotland international Hendry.

It has been said that Burnley have made a bid for the Club Brugge man, but now, Het Nieuwsblad has said that the Belgian Pro League side have deemed the opening offer far too low. The report says that after paying €4m for Hendry only last summer, Blauw-Zwart are ‘not going to let him go just like that’.

It remains to be seen if the Clarets return with a new offer though, with Kompany seemingly keen on more additions yet.

A smart target?

In McNally and Egan-Riley, Burnley have two seriously promising defenders for the long-term, but neither are tried and tested in the Championship just yet.

The addition of Hendry would bring more experience to Kompnay’s youthful backline. The Scot has 17 international caps to his name and has spent much of his career playing at a high level in Scotland and Belgium so would be a solid option for the present.

It seems Club Brugge aren’t too keen on letting him go easily though, so it remains to be seen if the Clarets continue to fight for his services.