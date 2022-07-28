Charlton Athletic owner makes admission over rumoured pursuit of Crystal Palace prodigy

Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard has told the South London Press that

Rak-Sakyi, 19, has been with Palace since 2019, arriving after his deal with Chelsea came to an end.

Across the 2021/22 season, the teenager featured in 25 Premier League 2 games, scoring 18 and assisting five.

The versatile forward can play on either wing and his impressive performances in Palace’s academy earned him two Premier League appearances, including 67 minutes in Palace’s 1-0 win over Manchester United.

23 goal contributions will very rarely go ignored in football and that seems the case here, with League One side Charlton Athletic hoping to strike a deal with the fellow London-based club.

Speaking to the South London Press regarding Charlton Athletic’s rumoured interest in Rak-Sakyi, owner Sandgaard admitted:

“We are very interested in Rak-Sakyi, he’s an exciting winger that could bring extra attacking power to the team.

“But no deal is done as of yet.”

Another step in the right direction…

Bringing in youngsters like Rak-Sakyi is usually a good way to go about your business. Young academy prospects are often trying to prove a point to their parent club that they are capable of playing first-team football.

The Addicks are enjoying a positive and progressive summer so far, adding a number of quality players to their squad already and with new manager Ben Garner at the helm, the future is looking a lot brighter.

Charlton Athletic finished 13th place last season, but despite this, they’ll be confident of pushing up the table this time around.

If the Addicks are going to sign Rak-Sakyi it’s better to be done sooner rather than later so the youngster can settle in and adapt to his new surroundings, hopefully maximising his chances of a successful loan spell this season.

Garner begins his first league season as boss with a game against Accrington Stanley this Saturday which will be a good test to see how much the Addicks have actually improved.