Burnley team news ahead of Huddersfield Town clash: New duo fit to feature but star men could sit out

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is gearing up for his first Championship game in charge of the Clarets, with last season’s play-off finalists Huddersfield Town first up.

Burnley have endured a busy summer both on and off the pitch.

Kompany has been tasked with embedding his philosophy and style of play across the Clarets’ pre-season friendlies whilst building a squad that will hopefully be ready to fight for an immediate return to Premier League football.

All their preparations lead to Friday night, when they travel to the John Smith’s Stadium to face Danny Schofield’s Huddersfield Town, who have endured a hectic summer of their own.

Team news…

Kompany was tight-lipped when it came to discussing who will be fit to feature against the Terriers. However, as quoted by Lancs Live, he did say that Maxwel Cornet ‘isn’t ready physically’ to feature on the opening day, admitting they are managing his situation day by day amid continued links with a move away.

It is added that it seems unlikely that left-sided star Dwight McNeil will make an appearance too. As with Cornet, the Clarets are managing his situation on a day-by-day basis amid growing rumours regarding a move to Everton.

However, in a more welcome boost, new signings Scott Twine and Taylor Harwood-Bellis will both be in contention after being declared fit to feature on Friday night.

Vincent Kompany confirms Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Scott Twine will be available for Friday.#twitterclarets — Andy Jones (@adjones_journo) July 27, 2022

It was said earlier this month that Twine was feeling the load of a busy pre-season while Harwood-Bellis twisted his ankle.

Elsewhere, Johann Berg Gudmonsson spent time out and missed the Shrewsbury Town friendly recently, though it remains to be seen if he is deemed fully fit.

Ashley Westwood remains out after a serious ankle injury too, though he is hoping to return around October.

