Burnley man undergoes Everton medical ahead of big money move, report reveals

Burnley winger Dwight McNeil has undergone a medical with Everton, as per Daily Mail.

McNeil, 22, spent last season featuring heavily for the Clarets in the Premier League.

The left-winger was unable to replicate his past form and in 38 league appearances, he managed just one assist.

Unfortunately, Burnley were relegated and given the strong interest surrounding McNeil in the past, it always looked like a strong possibility he would depart when they went down.

And it’s Frank Lampard’s Everton who have made a move for the 22-year-old. Reports broke yesterday claiming the Toffees were in advanced talks with Burnley, and late last night an update revealed that a medical had been completed and a deal could be finalised today.

A big blow…

The young English winger has a lot of potential. He has been a consistent member of Burnley’s squad since 2018 when he was a teenager and losing him, whilst maybe unavoidable, would be a huge blow.

With talk that Maxwel Cornet may also depart Turf Moor this summer, Vincent Kompany may look to bring in reinforcements on the wing to fill in any gaps in his squad. The positive is that Cornet and McNeil are set to leave for £17.5million and £20million respectively, giving the Clarets plenty of potential funding for new arrivals.

The new campaign begins tomorrow night for Burnley and they’ll need to ensure the latest transfer talk doesn’t distract them from the strong Huddersfield Town opponent that lies ahead.

Considering Burnley’s transfer business so far has been impressive, Burnley supporters can take ease in knowing any additions they make should be exciting and do a good job at replacing their star players. The expectation for Burnley this season won’t change and they’ll be hoping to set off on the right foot tomorrow evening against the Terriers.